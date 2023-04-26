BlueLinx to Host First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 3, 2023

MARIETTA, Ga., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, will issue first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. A conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter results will be hosted by Shyam Reddy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kelly Janzen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the BlueLinx website at https://investors.bluelinxco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, and a replay of the webcast will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

To participate in the live teleconference:
Domestic Live:1-877-407-4018
Passcode:13737817
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through May 17, 2023:
Domestic Replay:1-844-512-2921
Passcode:13737817

ABOUT BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.

BlueLinx (: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 50 states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to approximately 15,000 customers including national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

CONTACTS

Noel Ryan
(720) 778-2415
[email protected]

Marketing & Communications
[email protected]

