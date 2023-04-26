AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondee Holdings Inc. ( MOND) (“Mondee” or the “Company”), a technology-driven, next-generation marketplace in a $1 trillion segment of the travel market, today announced the appointment of Jesus Portillo as its new Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) based in the company's Austin, Texas headquarters effective immediately.



Mr. Portillo brings more than 20 years of distinguished global experience, having served as a CFO for both private and public organizations. He held senior finance roles within WPP PLC (: WPP), a company with over $14 billion of annual revenue, for 18 years, including CFO of multiple subsidiaries across the United States, Latin America, and Europe. Before his appointment to the CFO role at Mondee, Mr. Portillo held the position of Global CFO at ThriveDX Digital Skills Training, where he expertly managed the finance function, successfully integrated acquisitions, and developed the finance team from the ground up. Additionally, he led the compliance implementations of controls and procedures, including those required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2022, and played a key role in the fundraising initiatives of the organization. Before that, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of Ilumno Holdings, a private equity-backed ed-tech company operating 17 universities. Mr. Portillo holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in Chicago as well as a degree in business administration from Universidad de Sevilla in Spain.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jesus, a seasoned global finance executive, to the Mondee family to lead the finance function of the company during our new phase of growth. Jesus brings a proven track record of delivering results and creating value, and we are excited to work with him to accelerate Mondee's sustainable growth. We look forward to Jesus’ leadership and experience," said Mondee's Chairman, CEO, and Founder, Prasad Gundumogula

"I am excited to join Mondee, a truly unique organization that is transforming the travel industry with extraordinary, disciplined, and profitable growth," said Mr. Portillo. "I look forward to strengthening the company's finance teams and functions, assisting in the integration of its ambitious and accretive M&A strategy, and working with Prasad and the Mondee team to build on the company's momentum," he continued.

Mr. Portillo is replacing Dan Figenshu, Mondee’s former CFO, who will be assisting with the transition. Mr. Figenshu played a significant role in preparing Mondee for public company life and establishing accounting and finance operations, serving as Mondee’s CFO since September 2021. "We would like to sincerely thank Dan for his hard work and contribution," said Mr. Gundumogula.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Mondee during a transformational time for the company, including the process of taking the company public,” said Mr. Figenshu.

ABOUT MONDEE

Established in 2011, Mondee is a travel technology company and a modern travel marketplace with its headquarters based in Austin, Texas. The company operates 17 offices across the United States and Canada and has core operations in India, Thailand, and Greece. Mondee is driving change in the leisure and corporate travel sectors through its broad array of innovative solutions. The company’s platform processes over 50 million daily searches and generates a substantial transactional volume annually. Its network includes 55,000+ leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers, 500+ airlines, and over one million hotels and vacation rentals, 30K rental car pickup locations, 50+ cruise lines. The company also offers packaged solutions and ancillary offerings that serve a global customer base. On July 19, 2022, Mondee became publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol MOND. For further information, please visit: https://www.mondee.com .

