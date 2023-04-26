Texas Pacific Land ( TPL, Financial) was a top detractor to performance during the quarter. Also, early in the quarter we trimmed our weighting after the stock's remarkable run in 2022. The Company’s royalty interests span over 880,000 acres in West Texas. Most of this land is located in the highly productive Delaware Basin of the Permian Basin. Although oil and gas prices will always be volatile over the short term, we expect development activity on the Company’s acreage to continue to grow at a rapid pace, primarily driven by both domestic and multinational producers looking to maximize returns on increasingly scarce oil and gas capital expenditures.

From David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners 1st-Quarter 2023 letter.