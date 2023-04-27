James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX) will announce financial results, for its fourth quarter and full year ended 31 March 2023, on the ASX before market on Tuesday, 16 May 2023.

The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30am Australian Eastern Time (AET).

For those in North America the conference call will commence at 6:30pm Eastern Time (ET), Monday 15 May.

Once registered, participants will receive a calendar invitation with global dial-in numbers and a unique PIN which will be required to join the call.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call and will be available at;

https%3A%2F%2Fir.jameshardie.com.au%2Ffinancial-information%2Ffinancial-results

This media release has been authorized by Mr. Aaron Erter, Chief Executive Offer.

James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at Europa House, 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland

