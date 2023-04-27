eGain Releases "Knowledge Management For Dummies, eGain Special Edition" with John Wiley & Sons

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation ( EGAN), the leading knowledge platform for customer engagement today announced the release of “Knowledge Management For Dummies, eGain Special Edition”, published by John Wiley & Sons. Available in both e-book and print formats, this first and only book of its kind demystifies knowledge management (KM) in the enterprise and provides tips and best practices for success. Also included are real-world case studies of knowledge-powered value creation at scale.

Per Gartner, KM is the #1 technology that can improve CX (customer experience), EX (employee experience), and operational performance all at once. However, the term means different things to different people, sometimes limiting its potential for business value. This book clarifies what KM really is and how it has evolved with the advance of technologies such as AI and ML. While the book is focused on the customer service and CX use-case, KM can be leveraged across other business functions in the enterprise as well.

Among the contents of the book are:

  • Definition of modern knowledge
  • Making the business case
  • Exploring use-cases
  • Succeeding with KM
  • Selecting the technology and solution partner

“Looking at our client success, we are not surprised by the assessment of the power of KM by industry analysts,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “This booklet goes beyond theory and illustrates how to achieve that success with a proven technology and best-practice recipe.”

