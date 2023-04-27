Covenant Announces Grand Opening of Hogan Hall and Orientation Training Center

Facilities Set Industry Standard for Driver Accommodations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group (Covenant), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in the U.S., announces today the grand opening of its newly constructed Hogan Hall and renovated Orientation Training Center, developed exclusively to support truck driver orientations, trainings and other events. Named for Covenant’s Executive Vice President Joey Hogan, Hogan Hall sets the industry standard for driver accommodations, and offers the highest-level comfort and security to drivers at Covenant’s headquarters in Chattanooga.

“This building demonstrates Covenant’s total dedication to its loyal driving team, who deliver each and every day for our company and our customers. We look forward to this new chapter of Covenant’s history beginning and are pleased to have welcomed drivers, employees and friends on campus to celebrate this momentous event with us,” said Covenant’s President and COO Paul Bunn.

The culmination of a 16-month project, Covenant’s new facilities are located adjacent to one another, on campus at Covenant’s headquarters, in Chattanooga. Hogan Hall is comprised of 49,000 SQFT, and includes 100 dormitory-style rooms, a lounge, a computer room, a fully covered patio with picnic tables and rocking chairs, and more. The 49,000-SQFT Orientation Training Center includes state-of-the-art learning facilities and classrooms for company orientations, trainings and other events.

“Our drivers are the lifeline of our organization. There isn't enough that can be said about the commitment and sacrifice they each make daily. The completion of these modern, secure and comfortable facilities is one way that we can say ‘thank you’ to our drivers for their efforts both on the road and in the classroom,” said Steve Dowling, Director, Enterprise Safety Training.

With more than 25 years served at Covenant, Hogan served as the company’s president from 2016 to January 2023. Covenant named Hogan Hall in his honor as a tribute to his dedicated service to the organization.

“Truck drivers have chosen a profession that a lot of people don't want to do; it is a critical role that keeps not only Covenant moving, but our economy moving. No matter what is thrown at them, Covenant’s dedicated team just keeps on driving. I am humbled and honored by this recognition, as it has been a pleasure to serve Covenant in various leadership roles,” said Hogan.

Covenant’s Hogan Hall and Orientation Training Center are co-located at 500 Birmingham Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37419.

About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset- based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVLG.”

