Celestica Announces New Design Specification to be Contributed to OCP for an Enterprise Edge Gateway

56 minutes ago
PRAGUE, April 20, 2023

Celestica will submit the design specification for a new Enterprise Edge Gateway at 2023 OCP Regional Summit in Prague, Czech Republic.

PRAGUE, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celestica Inc. (TSX: CL) (NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced a new design specification will be revealed at the Open Compute Project (OCP) Regional Summit in Prague, Czech Republic. This specification will be open and is expected to be approved as an official OCP contribution in May 2023. The design specification is compliant with the Enterprise Edge Gateway base specification contributed to OCP by Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Celestica Enterprise Edge Gateway product will pursue OCP Inspired™ recognition and will consist of the latest in enterprise edge gateway technology.

"Celestica continues to work with the OCP Community to enable the adoption of open networking at the enterprise edge," said Gavin Cato, Head and CTO, Hardware Platform Solutions, Celestica. "Our Enterprise Edge Gateway design submission to OCP is another example of this collaboration as Celestica leverages our world-class design capabilities to innovate, develop and support solutions for the enterprise."

The Enterprise Edge Gateway specification uses a Broadcom Trident-3 chipset with an 8-core Intel CPU module and is developed for both flexibility and performance in data center and enterprise-class edge deployments. Its 1U footprint delivers 48 multi-gig RJ45 ports (32 x 10/100/1000Mbps + 16 x 2.5GBase-T), 4 x 10G/25G SFP28 ports, along with unique features such as 20G service processing, 802.3bt (Type4) on all ports, MACSec, PTP and built-in Wi-Fi and LTE.

The Celestica Enterprise Edge Gateway is optimized for:

  • Retail and Manufacturing Edge Deployments
  • Video Surveillance
  • IoT and Smart Cities
  • Migration to SD-WAN/SASE

AWS supporting quote:

"AWS continues to execute on its strategy to create a vendor agnostic reliable supply chain for enterprise edge deployed equipment to support our internal services," said Michael Lane, Principal Technical Program Manager, AWS. "We are pleased to collaborate with innovative companies such as Celestica to empower a more open-sourced community."

OCP supporting quote:

"We welcome Celestica's continued participation in the OCP Community and recognize it as a driving force in building out the OCP's open edge computing strategy, by being part of a developing open multi-vendor supply chain for the enterprise. Celestica continues to make important contributions to the OCP and the open-source network community, to drive innovation and open networking," said George Tchaparian, CEO at the Open Compute Project Foundation. "We are excited to see Celestica's latest design specification of their Enterprise Edge Gateway as it is an important addition to the OCP open edge ecosystem carrying forward AWS's base specification contribution to design and then on to product."

Visit Celestica during the OCP Regional Summit in Prague in the main expo hall to meet its engineers and industry experts and see the company's latest advancements in open networking technologies.

Additionally, Celestica Senior Director Jeff Catlin will lead a presentation titled "Livin' On The Edge of Open Networking" on Thursday, April 20, at 1:00pm CEST (Prague Congress Centre - Floor 2 - Terrace 2B).

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, healthtech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

For further information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com. Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

