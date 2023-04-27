Jones Soda Sets First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET

1 hours ago
SEATTLE, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, JSDA) (“Jones Soda” or the “Company”), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The financial results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Jones Soda management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to [email protected] by Friday, April 28, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. During the question and answer period, management will respond to appropriate and common themes submitted online.

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0784
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8560
Conference ID: 13735538

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.jonessoda.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 11, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13735538

About Jones Soda Co.
Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, www.drinklemoncocco.com or www.MaryJonesCannabis.com.

Company Contact:
Mark Murray
President and CEO
1-206-624-3357

Investor Relations Contact:
Cody Cree
Gateway Group, Inc.
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
Jim Capalbo
[email protected]

