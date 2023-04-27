ATLANTA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. ( ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians, and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announced today that ILUVIEN® will be highlighted in four posters to be presented at the annual Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) conference being held in New Orleans, Louisiana from April 23-27, 2023.



Key ILUVIEN Abstracts (presented as posters):

Veeral Sheth, M.D., “Long Term Outcomes in Eyes Requiring IOP Lowering Surgery After Treatment with the 0.19 mg Fluocinolone Acetonide Implant for DME: The PALADIN Study”



ARVO is among the largest vision research meetings held annually in the field of ophthalmology. Annual meeting educational content is planned by the ARVO program committee, and ARVO does not endorse, promote, approve or recommend the use of any products, devices or services.

About PALADIN

The PALADIN study was a phase 4, open-label, prospective, observational study conducted over 36 months at 41 sites across the United States. This study was designed and developed to confirm the benefit of using a prior course of corticosteroid as indicated in the ILUVIEN U.S. label, to mitigate the risk of uncontrolled IOP elevation. Researchers enrolled 202 eyes in 159 patients with DME who had previously received corticosteroid treatment without a clinically significant rise in IOP. All eyes were treated with ILUVIEN and patients were followed for up to 36 months. Additionally, secondary outcomes confirmed improvement in vision and reduction in treatment burden and retinal thickness variability.

