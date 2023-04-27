FangDD Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. ( DUO) (“FangDD” or “the Company”), a customer-oriented PropTech company in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 19, 2023. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s website at http://ir.fangdd.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and holders of American depositary shares upon request.

About FangDD

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. ( DUO) is a customer-oriented PropTech company in China, operating on the marketplace focusing on online real estate transactions and related services. Through innovative use of mobile internet, cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, among others, FangDD has fundamentally revolutionized the way real estate transaction participants conduct their business through a suite of modular products and solutions powered by SaaS tools, products and technology. For more information, please visit http://ir.fangdd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “going forward,” “intend,” “ought to,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “shall,” “should,” “is likely to” and the negative form of these words and other similar expressions. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ms. Linda Li
Director, Capital Markets Department
Phone: +86-0755-2699-8968
E-mail: [email protected]

