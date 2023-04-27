FRISCO, TX, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. ( VBHI) (www.verdebh.com) today announced today that it has engaged a New York based investment banking firm to act as advisor, lead underwriter, and deal manager for any future public offering and simultaneous up-listing as well as highlighting and exposing VBHI to the broader based investment community.

Scott Cox, VBHI CEO, declared, "We are very pleased with this opportunity and look forward to a long-term successful investment banking relationship. With VBHI currently trading at approximately 1/5 of its asset value, we believe this relationship will provide us with more exposure to the investment community as well as allowing the Company to scale and grow aggressively due to the long-term expected demand of oil and natural gas, both domestically and internationally.

“This extremely significant partnership will allow VBHI to leverage the Bank’s expertise and strong network of clients and investors in order to expand VBHI's current portfolio and provide the continued exposure needed to achieve its ambitious future milestones, including preparing VBHI for its filing to list on a major exchange."

Corporate News:

As discussed previously, The Company has filed for a Reverse Split and Name Change.

At this time, we continue to work with the regulatory agencies to bring this to effectiveness and will provide an update as soon as we receive the approval. This is a great positive step forward for the company and will position it well.

Portfolio News:

With the continued sustained higher oil and gas prices, our well count continues to rise. Recently, the company received notice of over 6 new wells being brought online on its oil and gas properties. The main areas of new development continue to be on the company’s Permian Basin and Haynesville shale which adds a solid balance of oil and gas new development to the Company’s portfolio. The Company is currently evaluating its portfolio for the potential sale of non-core assets in other areas which will allow for reinvestment of those proceeds into the higher growth areas.

“With oil and gas commodity prices still trending at elevated levels, new oil and gas wells on our properties equates to more revenues for VBHI and for its investors and does not require any additional investment by VBHI, as the mineral and royalty owner,” said Scott Cox, Verde Bio Founder and CEO. “We have been and continue to be diligent in buying properties at the right-price and in the right areas, thus the Company and its investors reap the benefits of the rise in commodity pricing as well as the continued development of our acreage.”

About Verde Bio Holdings, Inc.

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. ( VBHI) is an Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, engaged in the acquisition and development of high-growth mineral rights and select non-operated working interests in premier US basins. Verde currently owns producing mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests in the DJ Basin of Colorado and Wyoming, the Haynesville Shale of Louisiana, the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the Delaware and Permian Basin of Texas and the Marcellus and Utica shales in West Virginia. The Company is focused on providing strong shareholder returns through asset growth generated by our acquisitions and opportunistic divestiture of revenue producing assets.

