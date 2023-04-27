Ladder Capital Corp to Report First Quarter 2023 Results

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) (“we,” “Ladder,” or the “Company”) will release its first quarter 2023 results on April 27, 2023 after the close of markets that day. The Company will host a conference call and webcast for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 826-3035 domestic or (412) 317-5195 international. Individuals who dial in will be asked to identify themselves and their affiliations. For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 27, 2023 through midnight Thursday, May 11, 2023. To access the replay, please call (844) 512-2921 domestic or (412) 317-6671 international, access code 10177420. The conference call will also be webcast through a link on Ladder Capital Corp’s Investor Relations website at ir.laddercapital.com%2Fevent. A web-based archive of the conference call will be available at the above website.

About Ladder

Ladder is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with $6.0 billion of assets as of December 31, 2022. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties; and (iii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate.

Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladder’s management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Company’s investors, owning over 10% of the Company’s equity. Ladder is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in Miami, Florida and Santa Monica, California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005149/en/

