Allied+Motion+Technologies+Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 results after the close of financial markets on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period. A question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (412) 317-5185

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.alliedmotion.com%2Finvestor-relations

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Thursday, May 11, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay PIN 10177270. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty-controlled motion products and solutions that are used in a broad range of applications within the Industrial, Vehicle, Medical, and Aerospace & Defense Markets. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical, and electronic controlled motion technologies. Its products include nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, motion controllers, digital servo amplifiers and drives, brushless servo, torque, and coreless motors, brush motors, integrated motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, Industrial safety rated I/O Modules, Universal Industrial Communications Gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

The Company’s growth strategy is focused on becoming a leading global controlled motion solution provider in its selected target markets by further developing its products and services platform to utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies which create increased value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.alliedmotion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005228/en/