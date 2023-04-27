Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), the company strengthening manufacturing resiliency by enabling industrial production at the point of need, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2023, after the market closes on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 PM ET on the same day to discuss the results.

Participants may access the earnings press release, related materials and the audio webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.markforged.com%2F

To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 or 1-201-689-8470 ten minutes before the scheduled start.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website and telephonically till Thursday May 25, 2023, 11:59 PM ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, passcode 13737741.

About Markforged

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG, Financial) is enabling more resilient and flexible supply chains by bringing industrial 3D printing right to the factory floor. Our additive manufacturing platform The Digital Forge allows manufacturers to create strong, accurate parts in both metal and advanced composites. With over 10,000 customers in 70+ countries, we’re bringing on-demand industrial production to the point of need. We are headquartered in Waltham, Mass where we design the hardware, software and advanced materials that makes The Digital Forge reliable and easy to use. To learn more, visit www.markforged.com.

