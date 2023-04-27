Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, announced today that Mr. Michael Murray, CEO and Mr. Richard Sneider, CFO will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2023 in New York on April 27th at 3:30 PM ET.

Presentation Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Thursday, April 27th, 2023

Location: Convene, 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY (41st and Park Avenue)

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at Kopin+Ladenburg+Presentation

For more information about the Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo please email [email protected]

About Kopin Corporation

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

About The Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo 2023

The 2023 Expo will feature presentations from the managements of approximately 50 public and private technology companies covering media and content-tech; software and service-tech; and hardware and defend-tech. The format will include three presentation tracks along with one-on-one meetings. In addition, a number of companies will be providing live demonstrations of their products and offerings in the ʻLadenburg Expo formatʼ, which will provide an additional opportunity to interact with management teams.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann is a full-service, diversified financial services firm that offers a full suite of investment banking and capital markets products and services, including equity and debt capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance advisory and fairness opinions. Ladenburg was established in 1876 and has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for 135 years, until its merger with Advisor Group in March 2020. The combined platform now has over 10,000 financial advisors in the US managing over $450 billion in client assets. For more information, please visit www.Ladenburg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005232/en/