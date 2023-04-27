FREDERICK, Md., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) ( TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced today its participation in several upcoming industry tradeshows, including CETA International, RIA International, the Lab Manager Leadership Summit, FDIC International, and the INTERPHEX Conference. The company will showcase its SteraMist products, a proprietary and industry-leading disinfection technology, designed to combat a broad spectrum of viruses and bacteria spores.



TOMI’s participation in these events is part of the company's continued commitment to engaging with industry professionals and educating them on the importance of effective disinfection protocols.

“We are excited to attend these tradeshows and demonstrate our Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform to multiple industries including life sciences, environmental testing, chemical manufacturing, emergency services, and others.” said Brittany Buchman, VP of Marketing at TOMI. “These tradeshows are an important opportunity to forge new connections, and we welcome interested parties to speak to TOMI management at these events to learn more about our products.”

The company’s schedule of upcoming tradeshows includes:

CETA International, April 21-24, in Orlando, Florida

RIA International, April 24-26, in Orlando, Florida

Lab Manager Leadership Summit, April 24-26, in College Park, Maryland

FDIC International, April 24-29, in Indianapolis, Indiana

INTERPHEX Conference, April 25-27, in New York, New York



At each of these events, TOMI will have a team of experts on hand to answer questions and showcase SteraMist products. Attendees will learn more about TOMI’s SteraMist products and the company's commitment to halting the spread of infectious diseases.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to anticipated financial performance and operating results; expected growth in sales and market demand; intent to sell shares by the management; revenue opportunities of CES products and timing of revenue recognition; growth strategies of the company; anticipated manufacturing capability; and trading price of common stock. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business and customers; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

[email protected]