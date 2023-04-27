Digi International Announces 2023 Green Tech Customer Innovation Award Winners

Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, is delighted to announce the winners of its 2023 Green Tech Customer Innovation Awards. Now in its third year, the awards recognize and celebrate customer products and initiatives that design or deploy green technology innovations to promote sustainability, carbon reduction, and environmental best practices.

PR_2023-green-tech-awards.jpg

Digi solutions have been instrumental in enabling each award winner to create and implement technologies that promote environmental stewardship. These technologies include advancements for smarter cities, enhanced water management, and the development of greener vehicle technologies. Each of the award-winning companies has exhibited exceptional leadership and innovation in the creation of eco-friendly and environmentally safe applications.

For the 2023 Green Tech Customer Innovation Awards, Digi has selected the following customers as recipients, spanning six categories:

"We extend our warmest congratulations to the exceptional winners of our 2023 Green Tech Awards,” said Digi International President and CEO Ron Konezny. “Through their dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship, these innovators are making a difference. Their commitment to reducing our environmental impact through the use of green technology is truly remarkable, and we are proud to honor and celebrate their achievements. We look forward to continuing to work with them and others to further promote eco-friendly and environmentally safe solutions that support a healthy planet."

For more information about Digi’s Green Tech initiative visit our+Green+Tech+page.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com.

