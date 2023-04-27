Berry Global Recognized by CDP as Leader on Climate Change and Supplier Engagement

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Berry+Global+Group%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BERY), has earned prestigious Climate Change and Supplier Engagement Ratings of A- from global sustainability disclosure non-profit, CDP. This ranks Berry in the top third of global companies who disclosed to the full climate questionnaire in 2022. Calculated based on environmental disclosures and performance, CDP ratings underscore Berry’s commitment to combatting climate change and effectively engaging its suppliers on the issue.

“We are committed to creating positive, long-lasting change throughout our company, across our value chain, and in the communities in which we operate,” said Tarun Manroa, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer at Berry Global. “Our A- Climate Change and Supplier Engagement ratings from CDP reflect our dedication and strategic focus on organic growth while operating responsibly within our own production and across our supply chain.”

CDP's Climate Change rating evaluates the environmental strategy and action of companies who respond to its comprehensive climate change questionnaire. Climate change performance scores are calculated based on companies' responses in categories, such as business strategy, risk management, emissions reduction initiatives, and verification of scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Berry’s A- rating represents significant sustainability advancements from 2021, including setting Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-validated climate goals in line with limiting warming to 1.5°C and achieving a 15% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 (operational) GHG emissions and a 10% reduction in Scope 3 (supply chain) GHG emissions compared to 2019. The company's climate performance – above the global, North American regional, and plastic product manufacturing sector averages - places it among the 23% of companies to reach the leadership band level.

CDP’s Supplier Engagement rating evaluates how effectively companies engage with their suppliers on climate change. Performance is assessed based on governance, targets, Scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement. The A- supplier engagement rating recognizes Berry’s role in ensuring environmental transparency throughout its supply chain, placing the company among the top 29% of the more than 18,700 companies that disclosed through CDP in 2022.

CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. The world’s economy looks to CDP as the gold standard of environmental reporting, with the richest and most comprehensive dataset on corporate and city action.

“Another year of extreme weather, including floods, droughts and record temperatures, has shown us that climate change is already posing a real and increasing risk to companies and their supply chains. Companies have a fundamental role to play in securing a sustainable net-zero, deforestation-free and water-secure world,” said Dexter Galvin, Global Director of Corporations and Supply Chains at CDP. “It is only through measuring their environmental impact, risks and opportunities that they can manage them and prepare for the future. I look forward to their continued dedication to transparency and action for the benefit of all people and planet.”

Learn about Berry’s more recent climate progress, including an impressive 21% reduction of its Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions, compared to its 2019 baseline, in the company's 2022+Environmental%2C+Social%2C+and+Governance+report.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of 46,000 global employees across more than 265 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter. (BERY-E)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230420005184r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005184/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.