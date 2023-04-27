Berry+Global+Group%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BERY), has earned prestigious Climate Change and Supplier Engagement Ratings of A- from global sustainability disclosure non-profit, CDP. This ranks Berry in the top third of global companies who disclosed to the full climate questionnaire in 2022. Calculated based on environmental disclosures and performance, CDP ratings underscore Berry’s commitment to combatting climate change and effectively engaging its suppliers on the issue.

“We are committed to creating positive, long-lasting change throughout our company, across our value chain, and in the communities in which we operate,” said Tarun Manroa, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer at Berry Global. “Our A- Climate Change and Supplier Engagement ratings from CDP reflect our dedication and strategic focus on organic growth while operating responsibly within our own production and across our supply chain.”

CDP's Climate Change rating evaluates the environmental strategy and action of companies who respond to its comprehensive climate change questionnaire. Climate change performance scores are calculated based on companies' responses in categories, such as business strategy, risk management, emissions reduction initiatives, and verification of scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Berry’s A- rating represents significant sustainability advancements from 2021, including setting Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-validated climate goals in line with limiting warming to 1.5°C and achieving a 15% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 (operational) GHG emissions and a 10% reduction in Scope 3 (supply chain) GHG emissions compared to 2019. The company's climate performance – above the global, North American regional, and plastic product manufacturing sector averages - places it among the 23% of companies to reach the leadership band level.

CDP’s Supplier Engagement rating evaluates how effectively companies engage with their suppliers on climate change. Performance is assessed based on governance, targets, Scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement. The A- supplier engagement rating recognizes Berry’s role in ensuring environmental transparency throughout its supply chain, placing the company among the top 29% of the more than 18,700 companies that disclosed through CDP in 2022.

CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. The world’s economy looks to CDP as the gold standard of environmental reporting, with the richest and most comprehensive dataset on corporate and city action.

“Another year of extreme weather, including floods, droughts and record temperatures, has shown us that climate change is already posing a real and increasing risk to companies and their supply chains. Companies have a fundamental role to play in securing a sustainable net-zero, deforestation-free and water-secure world,” said Dexter Galvin, Global Director of Corporations and Supply Chains at CDP. “It is only through measuring their environmental impact, risks and opportunities that they can manage them and prepare for the future. I look forward to their continued dedication to transparency and action for the benefit of all people and planet.”

Learn about Berry’s more recent climate progress, including an impressive 21% reduction of its Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions, compared to its 2019 baseline, in the company's 2022+Environmental%2C+Social%2C+and+Governance+report.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of 46,000 global employees across more than 265 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter. (BERY-E)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005184/en/