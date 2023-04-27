Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Week; Plans to Hire 15,000 Team Members

57 minutes ago
Six+Flags+Entertainment%3Cb%3E+%3C%2Fb%3ECorporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and operator of water parks in North America, is looking for 15,000 team members who want to work where they play. Recognized for five years as one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, Six Flags is hosting a National Hiring Week from April 22 through 30, at all US locations. The company is hiring for a number of exciting positions in areas such as admissions, guest relations, food service, ride operations, lifeguards, retail, janitorial and more. Applicants should apply online at SixFlagsJobs.com. Upon successful completion of the interview process, candidates can begin acquiring new skills with next day paid training. In addition to the competitive pay, Six Flags team members receive a free Platinum Pass, valid for unlimited park admission, and earn free tickets for family and friends.

“With spring in full swing, and summer just around the corner, it is the perfect time to join Six Flags,” said Vice President of Operations, Public Safety, Maintenance and Engineering, Jason Freeman. “There are so many jobs to choose from at Six Flags, and the best part is, we have flexible schedules. Six Flags parks are a great employment option for students, teachers, retirees, or anyone looking for a job that offers fun and great benefits.”

In addition to perks like free tickets, dining and retail discounts, Team Six members have many opportunities for on-the-job training, leadership development, and even the opportunity to turn fun into a full-time career. Six Flags is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace where team members and guests are celebrated. To apply, visit SixFlagsJobs.com for immediate openings.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 62 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com

