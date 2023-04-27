Vital Farms to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms ( VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 26, 2023, on Thursday, May 4, 2023, before market open.

Vital Farms will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results. To participate on the call and receive dial in information, please register here: Vital Farms Q1 2023 Conference Call

The live conference call webcast can also be accessed on the Vital Farms Investor Relations website at https://investors.vitalfarms.com under “Events” on May 4, 2023. This webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms has become a national consumer brand that works with over 300 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, crew members, and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 22,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com.

Contact

Media:
Rob Discher
[email protected]

Investors:
Matt Siler
[email protected]

