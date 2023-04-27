Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE, Financial) achieved nearly 1 million tonnes of avoided carbon emissions from its business activities in 2022 – enough to displace 200,000 cars from the roads in the U.S. in one year, according to its 2022+Sustainability+Report. Bloom’s third annual report highlights numerous activities the clean tech company has achieved from its growing energy server business, which includes a suite of innovative decarbonization solutions such as microgrids, hydrogen, waste to energy, carbon capture and marine applications.

“The environmental impact from our core business continues to be strong, which is clearly seen in the ongoing avoided carbon emissions, air pollution and water usage from our projects,” said Stephen Lamm, head of sustainability at Bloom Energy. “At the same time, we are investing in our growth and transformation through our expanding solution set, manufacturing capability and employee engagement. We’re working to build resilient local communities both through our projects and through our increasing presence in the communities in which we operate.”

This year’s report provides insights on Bloom’s R&D, early commercial activity and technical advancements. The report also explores the steps that the company is taking regarding its supply chain, improving supplier engagement and generating avoided upstream emissions from the natural gas value chain through Bloom’s first certified gas certificate retirements.

“The near-term climate benefits from Bloom’s core business, the solid oxide Bloom Energy Server® and the hydrogen-producing Bloom Electrolyzer™, are critically important,” Lamm added. “Our discussion of the time value of carbon shows the value of both emissions reductions today, and zero emission solutions tomorrow.”

The report details Bloom’s efforts to advance important internal governance structures to ensure that Bloom continues to stay close to the risks and opportunities it faces. Bloom has also established an environmental justice framework that can help guide its community engagement and commercial transition moving forward.

You can read Bloom+Energy%26rsquo%3Bs+2022+Sustainability+Report+here.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company’s leading solid oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies around the world turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

