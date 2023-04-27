KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX)(Nasdaq:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that it has received notifications of four new patents either awarded or allowed.

In Japan, Lexaria has received a new patent under its Patent Family #3: Stable Ready-to-Drink Beverage Compositions Comprising Lipophilic Active Agents. This is Lexaria's 5th awarded patent in Japan, providing strength to our growing Japanese patent portfolio. Lexaria has existing patents under this Patent Family in Australia, India, Japan, and Mexico.

In Australia, Lexaria has received a new patent under its Patent Family #18: Compositions and Methods for Enhanced Delivery of Antiviral Agents. This is Lexaria's 10th patent in Australia and only our second patent in this Patent Family, following a similar patent award in 2022 in the USA.

In Canada, Lexaria has been advised that a new patent under our Patent Family #8: Compositions Infused With Nicotine Compounds and Methods of Use Thereof has been allowed. This is Lexaria's second patent in this Patent Family and follows a similar patent issuance in Australia in 2022.

In the USA, Lexaria has been advised that a new patent under our Patent Family #21: Compositions and Methods for Treating Hypertension has been allowed. Lexaria believes this patent could be of particular importance related to the Company's pursuit of utilizing DehydraTECH-CBD in relation to its expected upcoming FDA Investigational New Drug application. The outcomes of our series of hypertension studies already completed were instrumental in achieving this patent. This will be Lexaria's first patent in this Patent Family.

The global cardiovascular drugs market was worth US$146.5 billion in 2022 and expected to reach $173.5 billion in 2026 and by geography, North America is the biggest market in the world making US patent protection a necessity in the pursuit of commercial markets.

When a patent is "allowed", it means we have been notified by the patent office that they have determined they will soon grant the patent, often subject to some administrative tasks and/or fees. Lexaria is continuously pursuing additional patent protection for its innovative DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. After the awarding of these patents, Lexaria's total patent portfolio will have grown to 32 granted patents worldwide.

