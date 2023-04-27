Fulton Bank, a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), has launched a Diverse Business Banking program designed to meet the unique needs of minority, women, veteran and LGBTQ business owners.

“This program advances our purpose to change lives for the better,” said Fulton Financial Chairman, President and CEO Curtis J. Myers. “We are committed to making financing and banking products more accessible to groups that, historically, have been underserved.”

The cornerstone of the program is Fulton Bank’s Diverse Business Advocates, bankers who have earned a special certification and can provide one-on-one mentorship, educational resources, and custom solutions to meet the needs of diverse business owners.

Products and services available through the program include:

Flexible approval criteria for loans and lines of credit

Business banking product bundles

SBA (Small Business Administration) products

Merchant services

Payroll and cash management services

“We’re building on the work Fulton Bank has long done as a trusted advisor for our customers,” said Joel Barnett, Director of Commercial Affinity Banking. “In addition to serving diverse businesses, we want to strengthen relationships with community organizations so we can connect diverse businesses with the network and resources they need to succeed.”

More information – including links to educational resources and networking opportunities – is available on Fulton+Bank%26rsquo%3Bs+Diverse+Business+Banking website.

About Fulton Bank, N.A.

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $27 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,300 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton+Forward%26reg%3B initiative, we’re helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com. Fulton Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005788/en/