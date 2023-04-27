3 Outperforming Stocks in the Struggling Retail Sector

These consumer-focused companies have topped the S&P 500 so far this year

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Ulta Beauty, Dick's Sporting Goods and Tapestry also have predictable businesses and are popular among gurus.
Article's Main Image

With the potential for a recession, labor shortages, supply chain constraints and inflation pushing prices higher, some consumers have started to cut back on unnecessary spending to prioritize the essentials, which has continued to contribute to the crippling of specialty retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (

BBBY, Financial) and others.

Further, a study by Deloitte indicates the slowing economy will likely keep retail sales growth in check this year. The financial advisory service projects, at the baseline, that gross domestic product growth will slow to 0.9% in 2023, down from around 2% last year and 5.9% in 2021.

While the consumer cyclical sector is up year to date, the retail-cyclical industry is down 2.92% over the same period.

1648857774995574784.png

Despite the bleak outlook for the traditional retail space, some stocks are still outperforming the S&P 500. As of April 20, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found several stocks with a market cap greater than $5 billion that had a higher return relative to the index for the period. It also looked at stocks with price-earnings ratios below 25, predictability ranks of at least one out of five stars and are held by at least five gurus.

Based on these criteria, retail stocks that have outperformed the S&P 500 by at least 5% year to date are Ulta Beauty Inc. (

ULTA, Financial), Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS, Financial) and Tapestry Inc. (TPR, Financial). In comparison, the benchmark index has risen nearly 8%.

1648866296244244480.png

Ulta Beauty

Topping the index by approximately 6.86% since the start of the year, Ulta Beauty (

ULTA, Financial) has a $27.48 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $547.42 on Thursdaywith a price-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-book ratio of 14.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company operates a chain of beauty stores that sell everything from shampoo and hair tools to makeup and perfume. It also offers beauty services like haircuts and facial waxing.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is fairly valued currently based on historical ratios, past performance and analysts’ future earnings projections.

1648868148125929472.png

At 92 out of 100, the GF Score indicates the company has high outperformance potential. While it received high ratings for profitability, growth and financial strength, the momentum rank was more moderate and the GF Value was low.

1648868561990488064.png

Ulta Beauty also has a four-star predictability rank. According to GuruFocus research, companies with this rank return an average of 9.8% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Ulta Beauty, Jim Simon’s Renaissance Technologies has the largest holding with 0.91% of its outstanding shares. The

Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) also have notable positions in the stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Beating the benchmark by around 11.91% so far this year, Dick’s Sporting Goods (

DKS, Financial) has a market cap of $12.61 billion; its shares were trading around $147.32 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-book ratio of 4.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The company, which is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, sells sporting goods through its namesake chain as well as under specialty banners like Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and Moosejaw, among others.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly overvalued currently.

1648873114488049664.png

The GF Score of 81 suggests the company has good outperformance potential, driven by high ratings for profitability and growth, middling marks for financial strength and momentum and a low GF Value rank.

1648874065403875328.png

Dick’s Sporting Goods also has a 3.5-star predictability rank. GuruFocus data shows companies with this rank return, on average, 9.3% annually.

With a 6.01% stake,

Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) is the company’s largest guru shareholder. Other gurus invested in Dick’s Sporting Goods are Simons’ firm, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio), Hussman, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) and Greenblatt.

Tapestry

Eclipsing the benchmark index by around 5.25% over the past several months, Tapestry (

TPR, Financial) has a $10.15 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $43 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-book ratio of 4.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The New York-based luxury retailer owns the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman fashion brands.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be fairly valued currently.

1648880434039263232.png

On the back of a high profitability rating, more moderate momentum and financial strength ranks and low points for growth and GF Value, Tapestry is likely to have average performance going forward due to its GF Score of 73.

1648881164305338368.png

The company also has a one-star predictability rank. GuruFocus found companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually.

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) is Tapestry’s largest guru shareholder with 0.16% of its outstanding shares. The stock is also being held by Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio), Greenblatt, Grantham, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), Ainslie, Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio), Dalio’s firm and David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio).

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.