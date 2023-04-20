Lux Row Distillers' Blood Oath Pact 9 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Arrives at Retail in April

ST. LOUIS, April 20, 2023

Latest offering from master distiller and master blender John Rempe features bourbon finished in Oloroso Sherry casks

ST. LOUIS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lux Row master distiller and master blender John Rempe renews his annual pact with bourbon drinkers with the release of Blood Oath Pact 9 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished in Oloroso Sherry casks. A limited supply of 17,000 (3-pack) cases will arrive at retail this April at a suggested price of $129.99 per 750 ml bottle. As with all of Rempe's pacts, Blood Oath Pact 9 is offered at 98.6 proof (49.3% ABV).

Blood Oath Pact 9 combines some of the finest extra-aged bourbons Rempe could find, including a 16-year ryed bourbon and a 12-year ryed bourbon, as well as a 7-year ryed bourbon finished in Oloroso Sherry casks from the Sherry Triangle region in southwest Spain. These casks impart unique woody and ripe-fruit aromas and flavors to make Blood Oath Pact 9 a memorable pour.

"Blood Oath Pact 9 contains three great bourbons, and the Oloroso Sherry cask finish has resulted in a deep, dark amber liquid with long legs," said Rempe. "The Oloroso Sherry casks also bring out tasting notes of sweet sherry with hints of ripe fruit on the nose, as well as flavor notes highlighted by ripe fruits including figs, plums and raisins, with notes of molasses, chocolate and tobacco. This bourbon also provides a long-lasting finish characterized by fruit notes and complemented by hints of spicy oak. I'm proud to share Blood Oath Pact 9 with bourbon lovers."

Each Blood Oath pact has featured a different colored label. This year, Blood Oath Pact 9 features a label that is deep crimson in color. And like its predecessors, each bottle of Blood Oath Pact 9 comes in a commemorative fire-branded wooden display box.

The official launch of Blood Oath Pact 9 will include a total allocation of 51,00 bottles, 1,400 of which will be held for a future Trilogy Pack release. The first Trilogy Pack, featuring Pacts 1, 2 and 3, was released in 2018, and the second Trilogy Pack, featuring Pacts 4, 5 and 6, was released in September 2021 in conjunction with National Bourbon Heritage Month. The next Blood Oath Trilogy Pack, featuring Pacts 7, 8 and 9, will be offered in 2024.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

