PLANO, Texas, April 20, 2023

Report identifies areas of opportunity for Regional and Community Financial Institutions (RCFIs) to differentiate against competing megabanks and neobanks

PLANO, Texas, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today released The 2023 Alkami Data Telemetry Report: State of the IndustrySM, Emerging Financial Institution Opportunities in an Uncertain Economy, a new report based on proprietary data sources that analyzes consumer financial trends and identifies market opportunities for RCFIs.

The Alkami Data Telemetry Report uses de-identified data collected over nearly five years, across more than a million account holders, and represented by nearly two dozen financial institutions ranging in assets from $500 million to $15 billion. The data was further supplemented by Alkami's primary market research among more than 800 digital banking consumers to identify current attitudes and perceptions of the latest financial services and national economy.

This report offers insights into the current inflationary environment and its impact on consumers—such as leading to greater withdrawals to fund "normal" expenses, an increasing reliance on credit cards, and heightened stress. More importantly, drawing from primary consumer research, the data reflects significant opportunities for RCFIs to provide tailored financial guidance and offers to consumers expecting the same to increase loyalty and revenue.

"This first Telemetry report, taken from the wealth of de-identified transaction data in Alkami's Platform, demonstrates our commitment to providing RCFIs with actionable insights to help consumers through this inflationary cycle," said Alex Shootman, Alkami chief executive officer.

"Along with this report, we have created a repository of the latest go-to data insights to serve the financial services space, openly available via alkami.com. Through analysis of proprietary telemetry data and primary research findings, Alkami intends to be an ongoing source of insights to help RCFIs differentiate from competitors, engage their account holders, and grow revenues," said Allison Cerra, Alkami chief marketing officer.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

