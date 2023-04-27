Celebrate Earth Day at EarthX Expo in Dallas with Eco Allies, BioChar Now, and Climate Cure Capital

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Eco Allies Inc., a StereoVision subsidiary, announced today that it will be presenting at the EarthX Expo in Dallas, the world's largest green gathering https://earthx.org/ along with its J/V partners, Climate Cure Capital Corporation and BioChar Now, LLC from April 21, 2023, to April 23, 2023. https://ecoallies.biz/assets/files/EA-Summary-JHH-updated.pdf

"Meeting with the environmental entrepreneurs and fund managers at Earth X who are committed to battling climate change is a terrific opportunity for the Eco Allies, Climate Cure, and BioChar Now J/V partners to display our environmental rescue and protection products and services," said Eco Allies Founder Jack Honour. "We very much appreciate EarthX Founder and international environmentalist, Trammell S. Crow, inviting us to his most worthwhile event. Since inception Trammell's been the Eco Allies team's environmental Sherpa. With Earth X, Trammell has dedicated himself to helping countless companies like Eco Allies achieve the global recognition needed to become a participant in the growing environmental cleanup and protection movement he's championed for so long."

Stereo Vision Entertainment Inc. http://stereovision.com is a publicly-traded Nevada company (OTC:SVSN) utilizing its award-winning team of industry professionals in the areas of (1) climate change mitigation through its wholly-owned subsidiary Climate Cure Capital™ Corporation http://climatecurecapital.com/, and its for-profit Nevada Benefit corporation subsidiary, Eco Allies® Inc. http://ecoallies.biz, (2) creating, producing and distributing family friendly multi-media content with its wholly-owned 9-time Emmy-Award-winning production company, REZN8. http://rezn8.com.

CONTACT:

Jack Honour, CEO
818-326-6018

SOURCE: StereoVision Entertainment, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750448/Celebrate-Earth-Day-at-EarthX-Expo-in-Dallas-with-Eco-Allies-BioChar-Now-and-Climate-Cure-Capital

