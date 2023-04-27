Also check out: (Free Trial)
HOUSTON, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on April 20, 2023 declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share payable on June 1, 2023 to common share record holders as of May 8, 2023.
HOUSTON, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on April 20, 2023 declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share payable on June 1, 2023 to common share record holders as of May 8, 2023.
Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 173 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.
For more information, please email [email protected].
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros