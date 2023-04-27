HOUSTON, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on April 20, 2023 declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share payable on June 1, 2023 to common share record holders as of May 8, 2023.



Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 173 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.