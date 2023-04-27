CVRx to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call on April 27th, 2023

2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. ( CVRX) (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing Barostim™, an innovative extravascular implantable neuromodulation device for patients with cardiovascular diseases, today announced that it plans to release first quarter 2023 financial and operating results after market close on Thursday, April 27th, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to review its results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

A live webcast of the investor conference call will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at ir.cvrx.com. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-877-704-4453 for U.S. callers, or 1-201-389-0920 for international callers, approximately ten minutes prior to the start time.

About CVRx, Inc.
CVRx is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Barostim™ is the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. Baroreceptors activate the body’s baroreflex, which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.

Investor Contact:
Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie
ICR Westwicke
443-213-0501
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Laura O’Neill
Finn Partners
212-867-1762
[email protected]

