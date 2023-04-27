FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, today announced it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after U.S. markets close. FIGS management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and business results and outlook. Prior to the call, FIGS will publish a first quarter 2023 financial highlights presentation on its investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.wearfigs.com%2Ffinancials%2Fquarterly-results%2Fdefault.aspx.

FIGS First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: (833) 470-1428 (US) or +1 404 975 4839 (International)

Conference ID: 493313

Replay: (866) 813-9403 (US) or +44 204 525 0658 (International)

Conference ID: 103434

The replay will be available from approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on May 11, 2023

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fir.wearfigs.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx

Disclosure Information

FIGS uses the ir.wearfigs.com website, as well as press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission and public conference calls and webcasts, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About FIGS

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We market and sell our products in 14 countries directly through our digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005338/en/