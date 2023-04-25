LONDON and NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc ( MGTX, Financial), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:



Chardan's Virtual 7th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit



Corporate presentation: Monday, April 24, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Panel Discussion: “Gene Therapy: Positioning for CMC Success at Every Stage” –

Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET

BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference



Corporate Presentation: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 2:35 p.m. PT

RBC Capital Markets 2023 Global Healthcare Conference



Corporate Presentation: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the corporate presentations will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.meiragtx.com. Replays will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation dates.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx ( MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with six programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, and a transformative gene regulation platform technology that allows precise, dose responsive control of gene expression by oral small molecules with dynamic range that can exceed 5000-fold. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring, and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx’s initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: ocular, including both inherited retinal diseases as well as large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system, and salivary gland, MeiraGTx plans to expand its focus to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit www.meiragtx.com.

