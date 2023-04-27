Hyperfine, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 11, 2023

GUILFORD, Conn., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperfine, Inc. ( HYPR), the groundbreaking medical device company that created the Swoop® system, the world's first FDA-cleared portable MRI system™, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Management will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and an archive of the presentation will be available through the Investors page of Hyperfine, Inc.’s corporate website at https://investors.hyperfine.io/. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call.

About Hyperfine, Inc. and the Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® System
Hyperfine, Inc. ( HYPR) is the groundbreaking medical technology company that created the Swoop® system, the world’s first FDA-cleared portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system capable of providing neuroimaging at the point of care. The Swoop® system received initial U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance in 2020 as a bedside magnetic resonance imaging device for producing images that display the internal structure of the head where full diagnostic examination is not clinically practical. When interpreted by a trained physician, these images provide information that can be useful in determining a diagnosis. The Swoop® system has been approved for brain imaging in several countries, including Canada and Australia, has UKCA certification in the United Kingdom, CE certification in the European Union, and is also available in New Zealand and Pakistan.

The mission of Hyperfine, Inc. is to revolutionize patient care globally through transformational, accessible, clinically relevant diagnostic imaging, and data solutions. Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in a technology-based incubator called 4Catalyzer, Hyperfine, Inc. scientists, engineers, and physicists developed the Swoop® system out of a passion for redefining brain imaging methodology and how clinicians can apply accessible diagnostic imaging to patient care. Traditionally, access to costly, stationary, conventional MRI technology can be inconvenient or not available when needed most. With the portable, ultra-low-field Swoop® system, Hyperfine, Inc. is redefining the neuroimaging workflow by bringing brain imaging to the patient’s bedside. For more information, visit hyperfine.io.

Hyperfine, Swoop, and Portable MR Imaging are registered trademarks of Hyperfine, Inc.

Investor Contact
Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group LLC
[email protected]

