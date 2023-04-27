Arcosa, Inc. Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa,” the “Company,” “We,” or “Our”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today published its 2022 Sustainability Report.

Overview

In support of our ongoing commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) initiatives, we have published our 2022 Sustainability Report, which can be accessed at www.arcosa.com%2Fsustainability. The report highlights the foundational elements of the sustainability programs at Arcosa, including people-focused programs and initiatives; emissions targets and tracking; environmental metrics, disclosures, and conservation initiatives; and our products that provide a more sustainable future.

Antonio Carrillo, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “2022 marked another successful year for our company as we further advanced our strategic objectives, generated strong financial performance, and continued to build on our solid ESG foundation. I am pleased to present you with Arcosa’s third annual Sustainability Report, which highlights the important initiatives we have taken to enhance our long-term resilience.”

Carrillo continued, “In 2022, we continued to integrate sustainability into our daily activities as well as our enterprise strategy, as we believe it creates significant opportunity for long-term profitable growth. As we move forward on our ESG journey, we expect to meet the sustainability goals we have established for our stakeholders, while responding effectively as risks and opportunities may change.”

2022 Highlights

  • Safety: Demonstrating the breadth and effectiveness of our ARC 100 safety program, Arcosa team members achieved a 30% reduction in our Total Recordable Incident Rate (“TRIR”) in 2022 through broad-based advancements across our businesses. Since 2019, we have achieved a 72% reduction in our incident rate as we continue to drive a positive and proactively engaged culture of safety excellence.
  • Sustainability Reporting: The changing ESG landscape and emerging regulatory requirements are top of mind as we refine our internal and external reporting. Building on our prior disclosures, Arcosa provided refreshed commentary on climate-related impacts in line with the Financial Stability Board’s Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) with supporting Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) metrics.
  • Greenhouse Gas (“GHG”) Emissions: In 2022, our Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity (MTC02e/$ Million Revenues) declined by 11% compared to 2021 and 19% compared to our 2020 target baseline, tracking ahead of our goal. We continue to analyze the environmental impact of our strategic growth initiatives and will evaluate establishing additional goals in the future.
  • Community Impact: With more than 150 locations across North America, Arcosa employees live and work in communities of all shapes and sizes. At the local level, Arcosa facilities and employees strive to better the lives of those in need, as we aim to build a better world for future generations. In this year’s report, we highlight the exceptional ways our businesses and employees supported local communities throughout 2022.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.

