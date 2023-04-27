Venlo, the Netherlands, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN (: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that Steve Rusckowski, an internationally recognized healthcare industry executive and former Chairman, President and CEO of Quest Diagnostics, has joined the Supervisory Board as a new member and will stand for election at the next Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 22, 2023.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Steve Rusckowski to our Supervisory Board. He has had a remarkable career in the healthcare industry and a proven track record as the leader of one of the world’s most important diagnostics companies. We are looking forward to him making many contributions to the future success of QIAGEN,” said Lawrence Rosen, Chair of the Supervisory Board. “We are also looking forward to again meeting with our shareholders in person at the Annual General Meeting in June. It is an opportunity to show how QIAGEN is navigating a volatile macro environment in 2023 and executing on a strategy that positions us well for the future.”

Mr. Rusckowski most recently served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. He joined Quest Diagnostics as President and Chief Executive Officer in May 2012, and was named Chairman in 2016. He stepped down from his role as President and CEO in 2022, and as Chairman in early 2023. Prior to joining Quest Diagnostics, Mr. Rusckowski was CEO of Philips Healthcare, which became the largest unit of Royal Philips Electronics under his leadership. He joined Philips in 2001 when it acquired the Healthcare Solutions Group he was leading at Hewlett-Packard/Agilent Technologies. Mr. Rusckowski previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of Xerox Holdings Corporation and Covidien plc. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and a master’s in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of December 31, 2022, QIAGEN employed approximately 6,200 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, collaborations markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate