Caleres Highlights Progress Toward 2025 Environmental, Social & Governance Commitments

2 hours ago
Today, Caleres (NYSE: CAL) released its environmental, social, governance (ESG) summary report to share an update on activities from 2022 and report progress against the company’s 2025 ESG commitments in an off-cycle year between full biennial ESG reports.

“We are celebrating strong progress as we cross the halfway mark on our 2025 ESG goals,” said Jay Schmidt, president and chief executive officer, Caleres. “We are proud of what we have achieved thus far and believe the collective passion, focus and commitment of our Associates will enable us to reach our targets. I am excited to be leading Caleres at this point in its responsibility evolution and even more excited about the opportunity to improve in the years to come."

Notable achievements shared in the 2022 Summary Report include:

  • 75% of Caleres’ products and 100% of shoeboxes for owned brands use environmentally preferred materials.
  • Caleres reclaimed, recycled or refurbished 90,000 pairs of shoes in 2022, meeting its annual goal.
  • Caleres earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQIA+ workplace equality.
  • The Caleres Cares Charitable Trust gave $1.2 million in grants and matched over $376,000 through a dollar-for-dollar matching gifts program.
  • Caleres reinvented its tuition assistance program to help more Associates pursue higher education, with 126 Associates pursuing a degree or certification in the fall 2022 semester.
  • Caleres is working with strategic factories to determine a significant source of its Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition to companywide initiatives, the summary report highlights significant initiatives by individual brands in the Caleres portfolio and their contribution toward ESG goals. Notably, Caleres was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the second consecutive year.

View the “Caleres Cares … Feet First” summary report here or visit www.caleres.com%2Fabout%2Fesg for more information on our ESG commitments.

About Caleres:

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands that include Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Vionic, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, LifeStride, and more. Our products are available virtually everywhere – in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great … feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

