Chimera Investment Corporation Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 4, 2023 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, May 4,2023 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Call-in Number:

U.S. Toll Free

(866) 682-6100

International

(862) 298-0702

Webcast

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chimerareit.com%2Fwebsites%2Fchimera%2FEnglish%2F5200%2Fevents.html

A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference call.

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. Toll Free

(877) 660-6853

International

(201) 612-7415

Conference ID

13737565

If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit www.chimerareit.com, click on Contact Us & Email Alerts, and complete the email notification form.

About Chimera Investment Corporation

We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate assets.

Please visit www.chimerareit.com for additional information about the Company.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230420005914r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005914/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.