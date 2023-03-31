GoPro Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 20, 2023

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast following the release at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results. A webcast link and management commentary will be posted on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at gopro.com prior to the start of the call.

To listen to the live conference call, please call +1 833-470-1428 (US) or +1 404-975-4839 (International) and enter access code 957521. A replay will be available on the investor page referenced above from approximately two hours after the call through August 1, 2023.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

Founded in 2002, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com. Open roles can be found on our careers page. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Current.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

