HNI Corporation First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call

52 minutes ago
HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) will host its quarterly conference call for investors to discuss first quarter fiscal 2023 results on:

Monday, May 8, 2023
11:00 a.m. Eastern
10:00 a.m. Central
9:00 a.m. Mountain
8:00 a.m. Pacific

To listen to the call, please dial:
1-855-761-5600 (Toll-free)
Conference ID: 7175411

Assistance is available throughout the teleconference meeting. Press *0 to request Operator Assistance.

A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hnicorp.com%2Fevents-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast and call will be made available from Monday, May 8, 2023, 1:00 p.m. (Central) through Monday, May 15, 2023, 10:59 p.m. (Central). To replay the webcast, go to the link above. To replay the call, dial 1-800-770-2030 – Conference ID: 7175411.

HNI Corporation plans to release its first quarter 2023 results on Monday, May 8, 2023 before the market opens. Results will be posted on HNI Corporation’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hnicorp.com%2Fnews.

If you have any questions, please contact HNI Corporation’s Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.

