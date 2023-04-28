DMC Global Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. ( BOOM) will announce its 2023 first quarter financial results after the stock market closes on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Following the earnings release, executive management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast.

The conference call will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 877-407-5783 (or +1 201-689-8782 for international callers).

Investors are invited to listen to the webcast live via the Internet at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=H2wUSSpz

The webcast also will be available on the Investor page of DMC’s website, located at: ir.dmcglobal.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 6 months. For additional information, please contact Geoff High at 303-604-3924.

About DMC Global Inc.
DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. DMC’s businesses are led by experienced, strategically focused management teams, which are supported with business resources and capital allocation expertise to advance their operating strategies and generate the greatest returns. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit: HTTP://WWW.DMCGLOBAL.COM.

CONTACT:
Geoff High
Vice President of Investor Relations
303-604-3924

ti?nf=ODgxMDQ5MiM1NTMzMjQ0IzIwOTAwNzU=
DMC-Global-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.