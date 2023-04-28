Guild Holdings Company (NYSE: GHLD), a growth-oriented mortgage company that employs a relationship-based loan sourcing strategy to execute on its mission of delivering the promise of homeownership, today announced that it will release results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the market close on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Management will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 8, 2023 to discuss the financial first quarter ended March 31, 2023. To access the live webcast please log onto Guild Holdings Investor Relations website at: %3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fir.guildmortgage.com%2F%3C%2Fb%3E.

The conference call can be accessed by using the following dial-in information:

1-877-300-8521 (Domestic)

1-412-317-6026 (International)

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website after the live call through May 22, 2023. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay pin number is 10176707. The replay can also be accessed at https%3A%2F%2Fir.guildmortgage.com%2F.

About Guild Holdings Company

Guild is a growth-oriented mortgage company that employs a relationship-based loan sourcing strategy to execute on its mission of delivering the promise of homeownership in neighborhoods and communities across the United States. Guild was established in 1960 and is licensed in 49 states plus the District of Columbia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005099/en/