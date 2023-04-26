Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2023 Conference Call/Webcast

DALLAS, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (:WHG) will release its first quarter 2023 earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm Central Time).

To join the conference call, please register here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa4560b1513b8473cbbd7f048e2f55c15. After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN.

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z4oj43kg

Date: April 26, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET


Listen via Internet: westwoodgroup.com/investor-relations/events-webcasts


Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

Westwood offers high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in two distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity and Multi-Asset, available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WHG." Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains an office in Houston.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

CONTACT: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.
Terry Forbes
(214) 756-6900
