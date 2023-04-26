DALLAS, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (:WHG) will release its first quarter 2023 earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm Central Time).

To join the conference call, please register here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa4560b1513b8473cbbd7f048e2f55c15 . After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN.

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z4oj43kg

Date: April 26, 2023



Time: 4:30 PM ET





Listen via Internet: westwoodgroup.com/investor-relations/events-webcasts





Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

Westwood offers high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in two distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity and Multi-Asset, available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WHG." Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains an office in Houston.

