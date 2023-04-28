The RMR Group Highlights Environmental, Social and Governance Achievements in Annual Sustainability Report

The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29 today announced the publication of its 2022 Annual Sustainability Report, which outlines the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies, practices and industry recognition of RMR and its clients, including Service+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+SVC%29, Diversified+Healthcare+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+DHC%29, Office+Properties+Income+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+OPI%29, Industrial+Logistics+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+ILPT%29, Seven+Hills+Realty+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+SEVN%29, TravelCenters+of+America+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+TA%29, AlerisLife+Inc.+%28Private%29 and Sonesta+International+Hotels+Corporation+%28Private%29.

Throughout 2022, RMR continued to advance its sustainability programs. Significant highlights made by the company over this past year include:

  • Progress towards RMR’s previously announced environmental goals, measured from a 2019 baseline, including 34.7% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, a 28.3% reduction in energy consumption and a 15.1% reduction in water consumption.
  • Formal adoption of Employee Health and Wellness, Human Rights, Philanthropy policies and Business Partners’ Codes of Conduct that reinforce long held values and practices across RMR and its clients.
  • Expansion of building certifications including a 25% year-over-year increase in the number of properties achieving LEED certification and achievement of the first BOMA 360 Industrial certification awarded in the State of Hawaii.
  • Establishment of initiatives to source diverse talent such as the Analyst Accelerator Internship Program, which offers candidates from backgrounds underrepresented in real estate a full-time role after successful completion of a summer internship, as well as The RMR Group Veteran Team, which provides a forum for veteran employees.

John+Forester, Vice President, Energy and Sustainability, made the following statement:

“Sustainability is central to RMR’s mission of creating long term value. The accomplishments we highlight in this report center on strengthening governance, environmental performance and social impact, which are all tenets of our commitment to sustainably managing real estate on behalf of our clients. This long-term focus has been key to growing our company into one of the nation’s leading alternative asset managers.”

RMR’s 2022 Sustainability Report is available on the Corporate+Sustainability section of its website.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR’s vertical integration is supported by approximately 600 real estate professionals in more than 30 offices nationwide who manage over $37 billion in assets under management and leverage more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of direct real estate strategies across its clients. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.

