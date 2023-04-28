Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (Nasdaq: REYN) (or “the Company”) today announced it will report first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, before market open.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET) that same day.

To access the conference call:

U.S. Callers, please dial (877) 423-9813

International Callers, please dial +1 (201) 689-8573

A simultaneous webcast and all related earnings materials will be available on the investor website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.reynoldsconsumerproducts.com%2F.

About Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

Reynolds Consumer Products is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. With a presence in 95% of households across the United States, Reynolds Consumer Products manufactures and sells products that people use in their homes across three broad categories: cooking, waste and storage, and disposable tableware. Iconic brands include Reynolds Wrap® aluminum foil, Hefty® trash bags, and adjacent product lines that make family life easier, in addition to dedicated store brands which are strategically important to retail customers. Overall, Reynolds Consumer Products holds the No. 1 or No. 2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories it serves. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.reynoldsconsumerproducts.com%2F.

REYN-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005012/en/