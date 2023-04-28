SAI.TECH Announces Appointment of AI and Data Center Technical consultant

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAI.TECH Global Corporation ("SAI.TECH" OR "SAI" or the "Company", SAI), a Sustainable Bitverse Operator announced the appointment of Adrian Xia to be the AI and Data Center Technical consultant of SAI.TECH's HPC business line, to be responsible for developing hardware system architecture for AI and LLM as well as GPU clusters enabled with ULTIAAS's liquid cooling and waste heat utilization technology.

Mr Xia served at Intel Corporation for 15 years and held the position of Platform thermal architect and technical Lead under Data Center and AI group, where he focused on the high performance computing product line, led to defining AI system architecture, thermal solutions for new platforms and enabling new cooling technology with CSP customers. Before Intel, Mr Xia was staff engineer at Lenovo Group Ltd responsible for thermal design and implementation of HPC products. Adrian Xia will be responsible for providing professional consultation for SAI.TECH, helping with the strategic development of the software and hardware of the HPC and AI industry.

Adrian Xia will be responsible for providing professional consultation for SAI.TECH's HPC product line, specializing in the AI computing system architecture for large language models training purpose as well as liquid cooling and waste heat utilization technology of GPU clusters. Adrian Xia will be guiding the design of the whole business model and technical path to achieve sustainable energy for AI computing industry. More importantly, Mr Xia will work closely and build good relationships with government sectors and large enterprises like national development and reform commission and national energy administration.

"We are proud to have Adrian Xia joined us as AI and Data Center Technical consultant to help us with improving our HPC business line while promoting our theory and mission to the public." said SAI.TECH's founder and CEO Arthur Lee, "SAI.TECH has been devoted to technology innovation in liquid cooling and heating reuse for Data Centers. HPC, AI and LLM are major parts of our business matrices to apply this 'chip to energy' theory to practice, making the entire computing industry more sustainable and ESG friendly."

About SAI.TECH
SAI.TECH is a Nasdaq listed (

SAI, Financial) Sustainable Bitverse Operator, headquartered in Singapore. SAI is dedicated to providing zero-carbon energy system(HEATNUC) based on Small Modular Reactor and heat pump combined power supply technology, providing clean computing services based on liquid cooling and chip waste heat utilization technology (ULTIAAS),and providing decentralized transaction system services based on blockchain and lightning network technology (BOLTBIT).

In May 2022, SAI became a publicly trading company under the new ticker symbol “SAI” on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation ("TradeUP").

For more information on SAI.TECH, please visit https://sai.tech/.

