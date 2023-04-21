BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEMPE, Ariz., April 21, 2023

TEMPE, Ariz., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) will announce its first quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Benchmark_ID_21a0ebee881a_Logo.jpg

The live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available on the Benchmark Investor Relations website at ir.bench.com. A webcast replay will be available at the same location upon the conclusion of the event.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product lifecycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain, and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation communications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark operates in eight countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

favicon.png?sn=DA77845&sd=2023-04-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-electronics-to-report-first-quarter-2023-results-301804343.html

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA77845&Transmission_Id=202304211400PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA77845&DateId=20230421
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.