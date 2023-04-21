Chord Energy Schedules First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for May 4, 2023

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, April 21, 2023

HOUSTON, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its First Quarter 2023 financial and operational results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss First Quarter 2023 financial and operational results.

Chord_Energy_Logo_NEW.jpg

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date:

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time:

10:00 a.m. Central Time

Live Webcast:

https://app.webinar.net/16nXqV1G8Wm

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in:

888-317-6003

Intl. Dial-in:

412-317-6061

Conference ID:

7946962



Website:

www.chordenergy.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, May 11, 2023 by dialing:

Replay dial-in:

877-344-7529

Intl. replay:

412-317-0088

Replay access:

8634496

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com.

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

May 9, 2023:

Citi Energy and Climate Technology Conference

May 16-17, 2023:

TPH Hotter 'N Hell Conference

May 23, 2023:

Goldman Sachs Eighth Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference

May 23, 2023:

Wells Fargo Energy Conference

June 6, 2023:

RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference

June 20-23, 2023:

JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference

About Chord Energy Corp.
Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.

Contact:
For further information: Daniel E. Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael H. Lou, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Bob Bakanauskas, Managing Director, Investor Relations, (281) 404-9600

favicon.png?sn=DA77850&sd=2023-04-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chord-energy-schedules-first-quarter-2023-conference-call-for-may-4-2023-301804432.html

SOURCE Chord Energy Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA77850&Transmission_Id=202304211730PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA77850&DateId=20230421
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.