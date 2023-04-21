Rocket Companies to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 4

DETROIT, April 21, 2023

DETROIT, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based fintech platform company consisting of tech-driven mortgage, real estate and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans and Rocket Money – today announced the Company will issue its first quarter 2023 earnings on May 4, 2023. Leadership will host a conference call to discuss results at 4:30 p.m. ET on this date, and a press release detailing the Company's results will be issued prior to the call.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.rocketcompanies.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event.

About Rocket Companies

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based fintech platform company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Amrock, Rocket Money, Rocket Loans, Rocket Mortgage Canada, Lendesk, Core Digital Media, Rocket Central and Rock Connections.

Rocket Companies' mission is to be the best at creating certainty in life's most complex moments so that its clients can live their dreams. The Company helps clients achieve the dream of home ownership and financial freedom through industry-leading client experiences powered by its simple, fast and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies ranked #11 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2023 and has placed in the top third of the list for 20 consecutive years. For more information, please visit our Corporate Website or Investor Relations Website.

