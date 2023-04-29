DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company"), a leading data-driven wellness technology company, announces its annual 2022 results.

Helo Corp Annual Results 2022 2021 Change Revenue: $31.2M $64.7M (52)% Gross Margin: 32% 31% 1% Products: $10.2M $20.2M (49)% SG&A: $25.3M $32.8M (23)% Operating Income: ($4.3M) $11.7M (137)% Operating Margin: (14)% 18% (32)% Net Income: ($3.8M) $10.2M (138)% EPS: ($0.04) $0.12 (133)%

"Revenue in 2022 was down sharply, compared to a very strong prior year," said Sean McVeigh, Chief Executive Officer. "The decline was due largely to the negative impact of COVID-19 and other difficult market conditions, which limited international travel and local in-person meetings that were particularly important to our sales process. Unfortunately, this restricted engagement with our global management team and sales force in our key markets significantly eroded our 2021 momentum."

"In response, we reviewed all aspects of our business model and organization for opportunities to drive new revenue growth and prioritize technology development, while optimizing our spending," continued McVeigh. "In the fourth quarter of 2022, we initiated several strategic restructuring initiatives to significantly reduce our cost structure, expand our portfolio of Helo devices and services, and position the company for profitability and growth. During this period of restructuring, which includes our recently completed first quarter of 2023, sales have continued to be very soft. We currently anticipate completion of these strategic restructuring initiatives and delivery of new products available for sale worldwide later this year. We ended the year with $8.8M in cash and cash equivalents and no debt."

Helo Corp. (OTC: HLOC) is a data-driven wellness technology company. Helo wearables and other devices are built on Helo's Life Sensing TechnologyTM, which uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters.

For further information Helo, please click on the following link: http://www.helocorp.com

The Helo's disclosure statements and unaudited financial statements are available at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HLOC/disclosure .

