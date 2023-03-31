MasTec Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 24, 2023

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that it will release results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Senior Management will also hold a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The call-in number for the conference call is (856) 344-9221 or (888) 254-3590 with a confirmation code of 9075337. The replay will run for 60 days. Additionally, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed and replayed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.mastec.com.

MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility and other infrastructure, such as: power delivery services, including transmission and distribution, wireless, wireline/fiber and customer fulfillment activities; power generation, primarily from clean energy and renewable sources; pipeline infrastructure, including natural gas pipeline and distribution infrastructure; heavy civil; and industrial infrastructure. MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries. The Company's corporate website is located at www.mastec.com. The Company's website should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important, or supplemental, information regarding contracts, awards or other related news and webcasts on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section therein.

