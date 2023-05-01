Evoqua Water Technologies Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today released its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report was launched to celebrate Earth Day, which occurs annually on April 22.

As global water issues become increasingly complex, Evoqua is committed to providing connected, resilient technologies and services to help promote the health, safety, and prosperity of our customers and communities. The report provides a comprehensive review of the company's strategy and performance with respect to key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

“We are proud of the progress we have made toward reducing our environmental impact and achieving our sustainability goals,” said Snehal Desai, Evoqua's Chief Growth and Sustainability Officer. “We continue to align with our employees, customers, and stakeholders, working together to protect the world’s most valuable resource, water.”

The 2022 Sustainability Report shares progress across the priority areas where Evoqua believes it can have the most meaningful impact. Highlights include:

  • Results of updated materiality assessment and matrix, aligning initiatives with feedback from internal and external stakeholders.
  • Summary of Handprint impact, including product innovation and impact map.
  • Progress toward ESG goals, including scope 1 and 2 emissions, water use and reuse, waste make-up, and safety.
  • Initiatives implemented to further embed inclusion and diversity into the culture, such as its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.
  • Recognitions for sustainability progress, including the 2022 Terra Carta Seal awarded by the Sustainable Markets Initiative.

Evoqua's 2022 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, utilizes the relevant recommendations provided by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To commemorate the release of the report, Evoqua’s sustainability leaders and 2023 North American Evoqua Water Sustainability Award recipient, Silfex%2C+Inc., rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, April 21, 2023.

The full 2022 Sustainability Report can be found here.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability worldwide. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.® To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

